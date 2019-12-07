Giants' Evan Engram: May not be healthy yet
Engram (foot) was on the sideline during the portion of practice available to the media Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
This is certainly a troubling development after head coach Pat Shurmur suggested the tight end appeared poised to make his return from a Week 9 foot injury, although the Giants have not officially listed Engram's game-time status for Monday's contest. Fantasy owners should check in prior to the team's official injury report, which should come later Saturday afternoon.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Remains limited at practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: On track to play Monday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Puts in limited practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Expects to play Monday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Out this week but still optimistic•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Out for third straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...