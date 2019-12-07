Giants' Evan Engram: May not be healthy yet

Engram (foot) was on the sideline during the portion of practice available to the media Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This is certainly a troubling development after head coach Pat Shurmur suggested the tight end appeared poised to make his return from a Week 9 foot injury, although the Giants have not officially listed Engram's game-time status for Monday's contest. Fantasy owners should check in prior to the team's official injury report, which should come later Saturday afternoon.