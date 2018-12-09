Giants' Evan Engram: May only play on passing downs
Engram is slated to return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury Sunday against the Redskins but is expected to see his role limited primarily to passing downs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants seem comfortable with where Engram is at on the health front and aren't expected to restrict his playing time because of it, but the 24-year-old had already been losing work to backup Rhett Ellison even before getting hurt. In the Giants' two games following their Week 9 bye, Engram took the field for just 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps after averaging around 90 percent through the five contests he had previously played. Though most of the plays Engram was sidelined for were designed runs, the overall decline in snap share nonetheless presented fewer opportunities for him to put up numbers. Should the trend hold the rest of the way, Engram's weekly upside would be capped to some extent, though he should at least rank higher in the Giants' pass-catching hierarchy this Sunday with top wideout Odell Beckham (quadriceps) ruled out.
