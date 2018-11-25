Giants' Evan Engram: Misses Week 12 with hamstring issue
Engram didn't play in Sunday's 25-22 loss at Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Stapleton, Engram hurt the hamstring in pregame warmups. In Engram's place, Rhett Ellison held down the fort at tight end, hauling in four of six passes for 77 yards. Engram's status will be worth monitoring in advance of next Sunday's game against the Bears.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Logs chunk play in win•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Contributes on final drive•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Finds end zone in loss to Redskins•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet in return from knee injury•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Gets another full practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...