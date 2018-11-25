Engram didn't play in Sunday's 25-22 loss at Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Stapleton, Engram hurt the hamstring in pregame warmups. In Engram's place, Rhett Ellison held down the fort at tight end, hauling in four of six passes for 77 yards. Engram's status will be worth monitoring in advance of next Sunday's game against the Bears.

More News
Our Latest Stories