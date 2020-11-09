Engram caught five of his 10 targets for 48 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington.

Engram got out to an inconsistent start to the 2020 campaign, posting an impressive 65-yard outing Week 2 against the Bears, but otherwise recording 35 or fewer receiving yards in five of his first six outings of the year. The fourth-year tight end has been much more consistent with 5.3 catches and 51.7 receiving yards per game over his past three outings, plus he finally broke through with his first TD of 2020 against Washington on Sunday. With it still yet to be determined if Golden Tate will earn his way back into the coach's graces after his disgruntled comments regarding his offensive role last week, Engram may continue to garner a steady target share Week 10 against Philadelphia.