Giants' Evan Engram: New career-high reception total
Engram brought in six of 11 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
The 23-year-old continues surging, as he 's now upped his reception totals and targets in each of his last two games. Engram has recorded no less than four catches in any contest, while his target share Sunday was also a high-water mark over his first four games. The 2017 first-round pick has proven to be a viable downfield option for QB Eli Manning thus far, especially as Odell Beckham, Jr. has progressively worked his way back up to speed after missing the season opener with an ankle injury. Engram will look to extend his excellent start when the Giants tangle with the Chargers in Week 5.
