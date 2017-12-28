Engram (ribs) wasn't taking part in team drills during the portion of Thursday's practice made available to the media and was instead working out on a bike, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Engram was listed as a non-participant in the Giants' first practice of the week when he was also restricted to bike work, so it appears he'll go down as a DNP again when the team releases its Thursday injury report. Since Engram is merely dealing with bruising to his ribcage than any sort of fracture, he's hopeful to suit up in the Giants' season finale against the Redskins, but he may need to practice in some capacity Friday in order for that to happen.