Giants' Evan Engram: No longer using knee wrap

Engram has ditched the wrap around his left knee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram missed just one week with an MCL sprain, but he didn't have a positive impact in his first game back, catching one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals. He gets a decent spot to rebound Week 8, facing a slumping Lions defense that's allowed tight ends to produce 9.9 yards per target and 7.8 fantasy points per game (14th-most).

