Giants' Evan Engram: No longer using knee wrap
Engram has ditched the wrap around his left knee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram missed just one week with an MCL sprain, but he didn't have a positive impact in his first game back, catching one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals. He gets a decent spot to rebound Week 8, facing a slumping Lions defense that's allowed tight ends to produce 9.9 yards per target and 7.8 fantasy points per game (14th-most).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 news & notes: Trade, injury news
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...