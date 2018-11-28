Giants' Evan Engram: No practice reps Wednesday
Engram (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
Aside from riding a stationary bike, Engram was a non-participant in the first session of Week 13 prep. The lack of activity followed no offensive snaps this past Sunday in Philadelphia, when he injured his hamstring in pregame warmups. Engram will have two more opportunities to prove his health in practice in advance of Sunday's contest against the Bears.
