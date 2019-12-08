Giants' Evan Engram: Non-committal on 2019 return

Engram (foot), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles, expressed uncertainty about his ability to play again in 2019, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "I'm going to try my best [to return] in the final three weeks [of the season]," Engram said.

After Engram opened this week as a limited participant in practice, initial reports suggested the tight end was on track to put an end to his three-game absence, but his condition apparently took a turn for the worse Saturday. Engram was a spectator for the Giants' final practice of Week 14, ensuring he would be sidelined for yet another game. While Engram indicated that he didn't experience a setback, it's clear the foot injury isn't allowing to move around at full speed just yet. With little on the line at this point in the season for the 2-10 Giants, Engram may not be pushed to play unless both he and the organization are confident that he's 100 percent healthy.