Giants' Evan Engram: Not participating in practice

Engram (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Engram suggested Monday that he would have a shot to return for Sunday's game in Chicago. His continued absence from practice suggests it isn't the most likely scenario, but he still has Thursday and Friday to get in some work before the game. Rhett Ellison (concussion) also was held out from Wednesday's practice, leaving Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith as the healthy tight ends.

