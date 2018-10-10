Giants' Evan Engram: Not playing Thursday
Engram (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Engram tested out his right knee during practice Tuesday, which apparently didn't go as planned. As evidence, he was a limited participant in that session -- after coach Pat Shurmur said the tight end would work "full speed" -- and didn't practice at all Wednesday. Beyond Thursday, the Giants don't play again until Monday, Oct. 22 in Atlanta, so Engram will be afforded plenty of time to recover from an MCL sprain. In the meantime, fellow TE Rhett Ellison (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game. If Ellison is hindered or ruled out as well, it would set the stage for Scott Simonson and potentially Garrett Dickerson to see the field.
