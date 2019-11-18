Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Not practicing Monday

Engram (foot) wasn't present for practice Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram has been dealing with a low-grade mid-foot sprain and his absence from practice Monday -- following the Giants' bye week -- suggests that his status for Sunday's game against the Bears is iffy. The tight end's outlook on that front could brighten if he's able to return to practice later this week, however. Next up on the team's depth chart is Rhett Ellison, but he's currently bouncing back from a concussion. Rookie Kaden Smith, a sixth-round pick of the 49ers who's considered primarily a blocker, led the Giants in snaps at the position in Week 10.

