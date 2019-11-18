Giants' Evan Engram: Not practicing Monday
Engram (foot) wasn't present for practice Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram has been dealing with a low-grade mid-foot sprain and his absence from practice Monday -- following the Giants' bye week -- suggests that his status for Sunday's game against the Bears is iffy. The tight end's outlook on that front could brighten if he's able to return to practice later this week, however. Next up on the team's depth chart is Rhett Ellison, but he's currently bouncing back from a concussion. Rookie Kaden Smith, a sixth-round pick of the 49ers who's considered primarily a blocker, led the Giants in snaps at the position in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...