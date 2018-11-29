Giants' Evan Engram: Not practicing Thursday
Head coach Pat Shurmur said Engram (hamstring) will not participate in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
This is not a good sign for Engram's status heading into the weekend, as there has also been nothing to suggest that the tight end will even be able to put in a limited effort Friday. When Engram was sidelined in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Rhett Ellison operated as the team's No. 1 tight end, hauling in four receptions for 77 yards.
