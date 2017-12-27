Engram (ribs) stretched with the team but didn't participate in the portion of Wednesday's practice made available to the media, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

It looks as though Engram will be listed as a non-participant in the Giants' first official practice of the week, an unsurprising development given that he was unable to return to the Week 16 loss to the Cardinals after injuring his ribs. Fortunately for Engram, it appears follow-up scans have cleared him of any structural damage and revealed that he's just dealing with bruised ribs, leaving open the possibility of him playing in the season finale Sunday against the Redskins. Engram will probably need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance at suiting up.