Giants' Evan Engram: Not practicing with team
Engram (hamstring) was spotted working out on the side at the start of Friday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Though Engram was in attendance for the Giants' final practice session of the week, he rode a stationary bike while the rest of his teammates warmed up on the field, suggesting he's on track to go down as a non-participant for the third straight day. That doesn't bode well for his odds of playing Sunday against the Bears, but the Giants should provide official word on the matter later Friday. Rhett Ellison would work as the Giants' top tight end in the event Engram is sidelined for his fourth game of the season.
