Engram (hamstring) rode a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

There was some optimism about the tight end's practice availability when he was spotted at the morning walk-through, but it now sounds like he'll be listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week. Held out of Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles after hurting his hamstring during pregame warmups, Engram was optimistic Monday about his chances of avoiding another absence Week 13 against the Bears. He'll have two more chances to practice before Sunday's game.

