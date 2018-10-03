Engram (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Engram is a long shot to be ready for Sunday's game in Carolina, given that his recovery timeline was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain in a Week 3 win over the Texans. Rhett Ellison filled in as the No. 1 tight end in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Saints, catching three of five targets for 29 yards while handling an 87 percent snap share. There's a decent chance Engram ends up missing at least three games, with the Giants hosting the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

