Giants' Evan Engram: Not seen at practice

Engram (foot) wasn't present for the Giants' practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pat Shurmur acknowledged that Engram missed the final series of the Giants' 37-18 loss to the Cowboys on Monday due to a sore foot, so the tight end looks like he'll be receiving some extra maintenance during the short week. The Giants should have a better idea regarding Engram's health heading into Sunday's game against the Jets after getting a chance to evaluate him at practices Thursday and Friday.

