Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Tuesday
Engram (knee) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
Though coach Pat Shumur suggested Engram would take part in practice at "full speed," the tight end was instead relegated to individual drills during the portion of Tuesday's session that was available to the media, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Given his limited listing, it appears Engram didn't increase his workload much behind closed doors. Despite the lack of full participation, the Giants are seemingly optimistic that Engram will be ready to play Thursday against the Eagles, though he could still carry a questionable tag into that contest.
