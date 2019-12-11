Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Wednesday

Engram (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Engram was listed as limited last week before being ruled out for a fourth consecutive game, the result of a mid-foot sprain. Consequently, he may have to elevate to full participation by week's end in order to gain clearance from the Giants' training staff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories