Engram (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Engram progressed to straight-line running this week, but he still hasn't returned to practice and will have a tough time making it back for a Thursday game against the Eagles in Week 6. Rhett Ellison will fill in as the top tight end Sunday versus the Panthers, with slot receiver Sterling Shepard also a prime candidate to benefit in terms of target volume. Engram's recovery timeline was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain Sept. 23.