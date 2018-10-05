Giants' Evan Engram: Officially ruled out again
Engram (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Engram progressed to straight-line running this week, but he still hasn't returned to practice and will have a tough time making it back for a Thursday game against the Eagles in Week 6. Rhett Ellison will fill in as the top tight end Sunday versus the Panthers, with slot receiver Sterling Shepard also a prime candidate to benefit in terms of target volume. Engram's recovery timeline was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain Sept. 23.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Making progress with running•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Not ready for return to practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Spotted with brace over knee•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Could be out 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Deemed week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Slated for MRI on knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...