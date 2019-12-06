Giants' Evan Engram: On track to play Monday

Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that "all indications are [Engram] will be ready to go" for Monday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram hasn't played since injuring his foot in Week 9, but he was able to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury, likely setting him up for a return to action in Philadelphia. The Giants will still practice twice more before revealing their final injury report for Week 14 on Saturday. While it's looking like Engram will be back this week, fantasy players may not have confirmation on his availability for certain until shortly before Monday's kickoff.