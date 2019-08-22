Giants' Evan Engram: On track to play Thursday
Engram appears on track to see some snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Engram has yet to play this preseason, but he wasn't on the list of players reportedly not expected to play Thursday, so it looks as though the tight end is on track to see some tune-up action in the Giants' third preseason tilt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...