Engram caught his lone target for nine yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals.

Engram got in his first and last action of the exhibition slate, as New York doesn't want to risk another injury to a pass-catching option with Golden Tate (suspension) already unavailable for four weeks and Sterling Shepard (thumb) still working his way back. The talented tight end will sit out Week 4 of preseason before likely seeing all the volume he can handle once the games start to count.