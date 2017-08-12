Play

Engram hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers.

Engram was quiet in his Giants debut, but the 23rd overall pick's stock remains high. While he's a tight end in name, Engram has the speed and athleticism to hold his own at wide receiver as well.

