Giants' Evan Engram: One catch in Week 1 of preseason
Engram hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers.
Engram was quiet in his Giants debut, but the 23rd overall pick's stock remains high. While he's a tight end in name, Engram has the speed and athleticism to hold his own at wide receiver as well.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...