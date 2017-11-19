Engram corralled just one of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs.

Engram was the intended target on a pass from running back Shane Vereen that was intercepted at the one-yard line, and he came no closer to extending his touchdown streak to five. The rookie tight end still tied for the team lead in targets despite the down week, so this performance should be viewed as an exception rather than the norm.