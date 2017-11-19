Giants' Evan Engram: One catch in Week 11 win
Engram corralled just one of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Engram was the intended target on a pass from running back Shane Vereen that was intercepted at the one-yard line, and he came no closer to extending his touchdown streak to five. The rookie tight end still tied for the team lead in targets despite the down week, so this performance should be viewed as an exception rather than the norm.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for fourth straight game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for third straight game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Records career-high 82 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet day, but bigger role to come•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: New career-high reception total•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...