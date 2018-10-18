Giants' Evan Engram: Opens week on practice field
Engram (knee) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
After playing on Thursday night against the Eagles last week, the Giants reconvened two days ago to begin preparing for their Week 7 Monday night showdown with the Falcons. Engram was spotted on the field for that workout, but Thursday's session will mark the team's first official practice of the week. The Giants will reveal if Engram was a limited or full participant shortly after practice concludes, but the extra days between games should boost the tight end's odds of returning from a three-game absence due to the MCL sprain. Engram had practiced on a limited basis last week, but the quicker turnaround between games likely influenced the Giants' decision to hold him out of another game.
