Engram recorded four receptions on eight targets for 32 yards in Week 13 against the Seahawks.

Engram led the Giants in targets and yards, but was limited in opportunity given that Colt McCoy attempted only 22 passes. He worked exclusively in short areas of the field, as his longest reception went for 11 yards. Although the team still managed to earn a victory, Engram also had a key error as a pass directed his way deep in Seahawks' territory bounced off his hands and resulted in a turnover. If Daniel Jones (hamstring) remains out for Week 14 against Arizona, Engram and the rest of the Giants' pass-catchers will likely remain unreliable.