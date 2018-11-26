Giants' Evan Engram: Optimistic about timeline
Engram (hamstring) said he is optimistic about his recovery timetable based on Monday's work with the training staff.
Engram confirmed his injury first cropped up during pregame warmups Sunday morning, rendering him unable to play in a 25-22 loss to the Eagles, though he wasn't on the inactive list. Rhett Ellison filled in with four catches for 77 yards on six targets, playing 55 of 62 snaps (89 percent) on offense. Engram seemingly believes he has a shot to return for Sunday's game against the Bears, with Wednesday representing his first chance to practice.
