Giants' Evan Engram: Out again this week

Engram (foot) will not play Sunday against the Bears, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Engram had a chance to play Sunday, but he did not make the required progress in his recovery over the last two weeks, and will miss a second straight game. Fellow tight end Rhett Ellison has also been ruled out for Week 12, which leaves Scott Simonson as the likely starter at the position in Sunday's contest. Simonson is more blocker than pass catcher, though, so the targets Engram usually sees could be mainly distributed among the wide receiver corps.