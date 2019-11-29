Giants' Evan Engram: Out for a third straight game
Engram (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram was spotted stretching before Friday's practice, but it isn't clear if he did anything more. Whatever the case, he'll miss a third consecutive game, and fellow tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) will join him on the sideline for a second straight week. Kaden Smith filled in with 98 percent snap share during last week's 19-14 loss to Chicago, catching five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown.
