Giants' Evan Engram: Out for third straight game

Engram (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram was spotted stretching before Friday's practice, but it isn't clear if he did anything more. Whatever the case, he'll miss a third consecutive game, and fellow tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) will join him on the sideline for a second straight week. Kaden Smith acted as Engram's primary replacement in the Week 12 loss to the Bears, logging a 98 percent snap share on offense and catching five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown.