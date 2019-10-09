Giants' Evan Engram: Out for Week 6

Engram (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Engram faced a short week of recovery after sustaining an MCL sprain Week 5 versus the Vikings, so it's not very surprising that he'll miss Thursday's tilt. With Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) also ruled out, the Giants' offense will be forced to make due without multiple skill-position starters versus New England's formidable defense. Engram will focus his attention on a potential Week 7 return versus Arizona.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories