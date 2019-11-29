Giants' Evan Engram: Out this week but still optimistic
Despite being ruled out for at least one more week, Engram (foot) is optimistic he'll be ready to play sooner rather than later, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
While he still hasn't returned to practice, Engram was able to do some cutting and running this week. He'll be inactive for a third straight game when the Giants host the Packers on Sunday, joined by fellow tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) on the sideline. Kaden Smith served as the team's No. 1 tight end in a Week 12 loss to the Bears, playing 98 percent of snaps and catching five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown.
