Engram secured two of three targets for 30 yards in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The athletic tight end continued to underwhelm Sunday, although some of the blame has to be laid at the feet of quarterback Daniel Jones. Engram has logged just five total targets over the last two contests, although he salvaged his fantasy day to an extent in Week 5 with a rushing touchdown. Engram has now posted 35 or fewer receiving yards in four consecutive contests, leaving fantasy managers hoping for a much-needed resurgence in a Week 7 Thursday night battle versus an Eagles team that's been susceptible to tight ends all season.