Giants' Evan Engram: Picks up 101 yards
Engram was targeted 13 times and came down with eight passes for 87 yards during Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles. He added a 14-yard run during the contest.
The catches, targets and total yardage all marked season highs for the 2017 first-round pick. He has now topped 90 total yards twice in his last three games after no such performances during the season's first 12 weeks. The speedy tight end figures to keep getting a steady diet of work in the season's closing weeks as the Giants look toward 2018. Engram, arguably more so than any other Giants offensive player, represents the future for the Big Blue. The only question will be whether Eli Manning or fellow rookie Davis Webb will be throwing him passes.
