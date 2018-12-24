Engram caught all six of his targets for 87 yards and added 26 yards on two carries during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Engram helped give the Giants a third-quarter lead when he laid out for a 32-yard grab, setting up an Eli Manning touchdown run. The second-year tight end has now topped 65 yards in four consecutive games after just one such performance in his first six games of the season. Look for that kind of production to continue, especially if Odell Beckham (quad) misses the finale against a Cowboys team that surrendered seven catches to Engram in Week 2.