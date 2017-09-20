Giants' Evan Engram: Placed in concussion protocol
Engram was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Engram was nonetheless listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, which is unusual for a player that was just placed in the concussion protocol. While no injury was reported after Monday's 24-10 loss to the Lions, the rookie tight end likely suffered his concussion at some point during the contest. Engram was one of the Giants' few bright spots in that game, catching four of seven targets for 49 yards and a score. Should he end up missing the Giants' Week 3 game in Philadelphia, Jerell Adams or Shane Smith would likely fill in as the top pass-catching tight end. Starter Rhett Ellison primarily is used as a run blocker.
