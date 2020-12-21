Engram (calf) is listed as active Sunday versus the Browns, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

As was expected, Engram will be out there after injuring his knee at Friday's practice, which led to a questionable designation for Week 15. Kaden Smith (knee) also is available for when the Giants utilize two-TE sets, but Engram is the pass catcher of the position group. While he has just three games of more than 60 yards this season, Engram draws a Cleveland defense that has conceded the fifth-most touchdowns (nine) to tight ends this season.