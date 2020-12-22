Engram caught four of seven targets for 46 yards Sunday against the Browns.
He was nursing a calf injury heading into the game, but it didn't seem to affect his workload. He'll remain involved in the offense, but there's not a ton to go around given the state of quarterback play.
