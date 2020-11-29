Engram caught six of nine targets for 129 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Engram nearly doubled his previous season high in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a season-long 53-yard gain. He also tied his high mark for receptions as he accounted for over half the team's receiving output on the day. The majority of Engram's production came before Daniel Jones (hamstring) suffered an injury and, despite next Sunday's inviting matchup with a porous Seahawks pass defense, his fantasy value could suffer if Colt McCoy starts under center.