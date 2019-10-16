Giants' Evan Engram: Practices without limitations

Engram (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Engram sat out New York's loss to the Patriots in Week 6 due to a sprained MCL in his left knee, and he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, Engram is on track to suit up Sunday versus a Cardinals defense that's consistently struggled to cover the tight end position. Star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) also practiced in full Wednesday and is trending towards availability Week 7.

