Giants' Evan Engram: Primed for more targets
Engram could benefit from added volume with Odell Beckham no longer a member of the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York reports.
Engram averaged 3.5 catches for 38 yards in the 11 games he played with Beckham in the lineup the past two seasons, compared to 4.7 receptions for 59 yards in 15 games without the superstar wideout. Granted, the Giants seem to be moving toward a run-first offense led by Saquon Barkley and an improved line, plus they signed Golden Tate to handle a good chunk of Beckham's vacated targets. Engram made a strong case for himself at the end of an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, finishing the year with four consecutive games of at least 75 yards. He's a viable candidate to lead the team in 2019 targets, but the same can be said for Barkley, Tate and Sterling Shepard.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores touchdown in finale•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Picks up 113 yards in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Season-high eight catches in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Racks up 77 yards in win•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: May only play on passing downs•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Puts hamstring injury behind him•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...