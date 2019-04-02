Engram could benefit from added volume with Odell Beckham no longer a member of the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York reports.

Engram averaged 3.5 catches for 38 yards in the 11 games he played with Beckham in the lineup the past two seasons, compared to 4.7 receptions for 59 yards in 15 games without the superstar wideout. Granted, the Giants seem to be moving toward a run-first offense led by Saquon Barkley and an improved line, plus they signed Golden Tate to handle a good chunk of Beckham's vacated targets. Engram made a strong case for himself at the end of an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, finishing the year with four consecutive games of at least 75 yards. He's a viable candidate to lead the team in 2019 targets, but the same can be said for Barkley, Tate and Sterling Shepard.