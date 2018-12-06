Engram (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Wednesday's limited showing, Engram was held off the field for two contests and every practice since injuring his hamstring during pregame warmups Nov. 25 at Philadelphia. Now with a uninhibited practice under his belt, he's slated to retake his role as the Giants' starting tight end. In his previous matchup with Sunday's opponent (the Redskins) in Week 8, Engram turned nine targets into five receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

