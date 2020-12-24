Engram (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The calf issue limited Engram's participation in Wednesday's practice and throughout the Giants' sessions last week, but his return to full activity Thursday clears the way for the tight end to play Sunday in Baltimore. Engram's 95 targets on the season are good for third among all tight ends this season, but a poor 6.0 yards per target average has diminished some of the value of all those looks he's received.