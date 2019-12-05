Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Puts in limited practice

Engram (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Engram has missed the Giants' last three games with a strained left foot, but he expressed optimism earlier this week that he would put an end to his streak of absences Monday in Philadelphia. The tight end's ability to take some practice reps in the Giants' first session of Week 14 offers early encouragement that he'll be able to achieve his goal, though he may need to put in a full workout Friday or Saturday for the Giants to sign off on him playing. If Engram suits up Monday, he'll be catching passes from Eli Manning, who is slated to start for the first time since Week 2 with rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones (ankle) considered highly unlikely to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories