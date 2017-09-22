Engram (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

It's not clear how much work Engram got in at Friday's practice, but he was able to work out on a limited basis the previous two days, and it's likely he was able to at least take part in some drills Friday. One way or another, Engram remains in the concussion protocol, and his status for Week 3 will ultimately depend on whether he passes all the hurdles to be cleared prior to game time. As such, his availability is not likely to be determined until Sunday morning.