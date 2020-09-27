Engram secured three of five targets for 22 yards in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Engram's day is accurately encapsulated by his underwhelming stats, which were particularly disappointing on a day when the Giants were missing Saquon Barkley (knee) and Sterling Shepard (toe). The fourth-year tight end was reportedly looking very explosive during training camp after missing the second half of last season with a foot injury, but he's now averaging just 8.7 yards per grab on his 11 receptions through three games. He'll look to better his numbers across the board versus the Rams in Week 4 road battle.