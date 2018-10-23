Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet in return from knee injury
Engram corralled two of four targets for 16 yards and gained 10 yards on his lone carry Monday in the Giants' 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Making his return from a three-game absence due to an MCL sprain of his right knee, Engram started at tight end and played 52 of the Giants' 64 offensive snaps (81 percent). Despite the hefty workload, Engram wasn't much of a priority in the passing game, with all of Odell Beckham (11 targets), Saquon Barkley (10) and Sterling Shepard (eight) drawing more looks from quarterback Eli Manning. Atlanta's leaky secondary likely had a lot to do with Beckham and Shepard doubling him up in targets, but Engram should carve out more volume in the passing game as he becomes further removed from the knee injury. The fact that Engram saw a significant amount of snaps and didn't experience any reported setbacks should give fantasy owners the confidence to keep him in their lineups for his Week 8 matchup with the Redskins.
