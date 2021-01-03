Engram caught two of his four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Engram tied for second on the team in targets, though his four looks were well behind team-leader Sterling Shepard's 10. He recorded a long gain of 14 yards but managed a short pickup with his other grab and later dropped a pass on what could've been a big play. Engram was held to 35 yards or less in nine of his 16 appearances this season but still finishes with 654 yards, one touchdown and a Pro Bowl nod. Moreover, he could find himself playing in the postseason if the Eagles defeat Washington on Sunday night.